An unlikely teammate predicted ‘Fitz Magic’ in Tampa Bay, report says

Jameis Winston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback whose three-game suspension for an alleged groping incident of an Uber driver concludes after Monday night’s game with the Steelers, predicted his replacement’s success, ESPN reported.
According to ESPN, “Winston told general manager Jason Licht that Fitzpatrick was going to ‘light it up.’”
Fitz Magic has taken hold in Tampa with the former Buffalo Bills starter delivering in Winston’s absence. Fitzpatrick has thrown for more than 400 yards and four touchdown passes in each of the first two Bucs games.
The red-hot Fitzpatrick led Tampa Bay to a 2-0 start as the Bucs prepared to host the Steelers Monday night.
Licht told reporters before the season started there was no guarantee Winston would return as the the team’s starting quarterback at the end of his suspension.
