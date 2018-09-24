In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football against the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa. So much for struggling without Jameis Winston. Ryan Fitzpatrick and a talented collection of playmakers that include DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin, the Bucs (2-0) are off to their best start in eight years and have the NFL’s top-ranked offense.
Sports

An unlikely teammate predicted ‘Fitz Magic’ in Tampa Bay, report says

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 24, 2018 12:46 PM

Jameis Winston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback whose three-game suspension for an alleged groping incident of an Uber driver concludes after Monday night’s game with the Steelers, predicted his replacement’s success, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, “Winston told general manager Jason Licht that Fitzpatrick was going to ‘light it up.’”

Fitz Magic has taken hold in Tampa with the former Buffalo Bills starter delivering in Winston’s absence. Fitzpatrick has thrown for more than 400 yards and four touchdown passes in each of the first two Bucs games.

The red-hot Fitzpatrick led Tampa Bay to a 2-0 start as the Bucs prepared to host the Steelers Monday night.

Licht told reporters before the season started there was no guarantee Winston would return as the the team’s starting quarterback at the end of his suspension.

