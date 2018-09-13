Watch this NHL team’s creative video game creation to announce a contract signing

The Dallas Stars found an innovative way to announce the re-signing of center Tyler Seguin, who received an eight year contract extension through the 2026-27 season worth an average of $9.85 million on Thursday.
The Stars posted a video to their social media channels that is a throwback to early Nintendo video games.
It’s an 8-bit video game rendition of Super Mario Bros. with Seguin playing the main character dressed in his Stars uniform. He’s in a castle with the Mario Bros. music as he runs through getting rid of icons depicting the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings.
The Seguin character then makes his way to a patch of ice with a Bowser-like character guarding the net and jumping up as he shoots a goal and then shoots a puck to make the Bowser-like goalie disappear.
Instead of reaching Princess Toadstool (now called Princess Peach), Seguin is greeted by a Stars front-office member and mascot Victor E. Green. And the announcement is then dropped line by line on the screen of his contract extension deal.
The video was watched more than 545,000 times in three hours Thursday afternoon.
