In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman gestures during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the move says Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be replaced immediately by assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, because the team had not announced Yzerman’s decision.
In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman gestures during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the move says Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be replaced immediately by assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, because the team had not announced Yzerman’s decision. Chris O'Meara AP
In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman gestures during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the move says Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be replaced immediately by assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, because the team had not announced Yzerman’s decision. Chris O'Meara AP

Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager is stepping down. Here is who is taking over

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

September 11, 2018 02:41 PM

Steve Yzerman is no longer the Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager, according to reports.

The Athletic was the first to report Yzerman’s decision, which came Tuesday when he spoke to players in a meeting, to step down as general manager to get into an advisory role.

ESPN reported Yzerman’s contract ran through the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Tampa Bay reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Washington, en route to winning the Stanley Cup, eliminated the Lightning.

The Athletic reported assistant general manager Julien BriseBois will take over as general manager.

There’s a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

  Comments  