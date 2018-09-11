The Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager is stepping down. Here is who is taking over

Steve Yzerman is no longer the Tampa Bay Lightning’s general manager, according to reports.
The Athletic was the first to report Yzerman’s decision, which came Tuesday when he spoke to players in a meeting, to step down as general manager to get into an advisory role.
ESPN reported Yzerman’s contract ran through the upcoming 2018-19 season.
Tampa Bay reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Washington, en route to winning the Stanley Cup, eliminated the Lightning.
The Athletic reported assistant general manager Julien BriseBois will take over as general manager.
There’s a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to The Athletic.
