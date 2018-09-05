Rookie Shaquem Griffin isn’t just playing in Seahawks opener Sunday. He’s starting.

When the Seattle Seahawks open the 2018 NFL season against the Denver Broncos, Shaquem Griffin will start at weakside linebacker.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that Griffin will start in place of K.J. Wright, who is recovering from a knee injury.
Seattle plays at Denver on Sunday. The Seahawks drafted Griffin out of UCF, which reunited him with his twin brother Shaquill, who was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by Seattle.
