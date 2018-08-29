Pittsburgh Pirates announce their 2019 spring training schedule. Here are the highlights.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their 2019 spring training schedule for Bradenton’s LECOM Park on Wednesday.
It will serve as the 51st spring season for the Pirates at the Bradenton park, known as McKechnie Field for many years.
There are 15 home games, with the opener scheduled for Feb. 24 against the Miami Marlins. The visit by Miami is the first to Bradenton since 1993, according to a Pirates’ press release.
Other home game highlights include March 2 against the New York Yankees, March 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays at night and St. Patrick’s Day against the Boston Red Sox on March 17.
There’s also a split-squad scheduled for March 8 at home against Toronto and on the road against the Blue Jays in Dunedin.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Feb. 13 and position players are to report Feb. 18, according to the press release.
Pirates 2019 spring schedule
Feb. 23 at Philadelphia Phillies, TBA
Feb. 24 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 26 at Minnesota Twins, TBA
Feb. 27 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 28 at New York Yankees, TBA
March 1* at Philadelphia Phillies, TBA
March 1* at Toronto Blue Jays, TBA
March 2 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
March 3 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 5 at Baltimore Orioles, TBA
March 6 at Boston Red Sox, TBA
March 7 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 8* vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.
March 8* at Toronto Blue Jays, TBA
March 9 vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 10 at New York Yankees, TBA
March 11 at Atlanta Braves, TBA
March 12 vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 14 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:05 p.m.
March 16 at Detroit Tigers, TBA
March 17 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 18 at Tampa Bay Rays, TBA
March 19 vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m.
March 20 at Minnesota Twins, TBA
March 21 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 22 at Tampa Bay Rays, TBA
March 23* vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 23* at Boston Red Sox, TBA
March 24 at Baltimore Orioles, TBA
*-split-squad game
Comments