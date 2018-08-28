A lawyer bought a banner to fly over Alabama’s game. And it’s about UCF.

Shortly after the NCAA officially recognized UCF’s national championship claim from the 2017 season in its record books, an Orlando-area based attorney announced plans to fly a banner over Camping World Stadium this weekend.
Chad Barr, an attorney located in Altamonte Springs, which is near Orlando, tweeted he purchased the banner to fly over the stadium this Saturday ahead of Alabama’s neutral site opener with Louisville.
The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff championship game to win last year’s national title.
UCF, meanwhile, went 13-0 as the lone unbeaten Football Bowl Subdivision program, but was left out of the CFP. The Knights capped their season with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, a team that was the only one to defeat Alabama and Georgia during the regular season.
That led UCF to claim the 2017 national title, hold a parade at Orlando’s Walt Disney World, order championship rings, sell championship memorabilia and place championship banners at Camping World Stadium.
Alabama players, in turn, responded via social media with photos of their championship rings or from the field following the Tide’s victory over Georgia.
Alabama coach Nick Saban, UCF athletic director Danny White and former UCF coach Scott Frost all weighed in on the title claim during the offseason.
Alabama plays Louisville at 8 p.m. this Saturday.
