Anthony Marino accounts for six touchdowns. Palmetto dominant from outset in its opener.

Against the backdrop of lightning crashing among clouds miles from Harllee Stadium, Palmetto had little trouble dispatching Southeast in an all-Manatee County football game to begin the 2018 high school season.
The Tigers were lethal on offense and defense.
Even a roughly 45-minute weather delay couldn’t prevent Palmetto from firing on all cylinders.
Palmetto’s 54-7 victory was clinched in the second quarter when the Tigers went up four scores on LaJohntay Wester’s 32-yard touchdown run on an end-around.
The Tigers capitalized on short fields, some Southeast miscues and offensive power with quarterback Anthony Marino leading the way.
Marino accounted for five first-half touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two.
With a steady stream of rain blanketing Palmetto’s field in the first half, the Tigers relied on a ground game that was rarely stopped.
When the rain let up, Palmetto aired it out with Marino connecting with Kobe Mays for two touchdowns among the six he tallied during his three quarters of action.
Meanwhile, Palmetto’s first-team defense was punishing. The Tigers limited Southeast’s starters to minus-10 rushing yards and just one completion.
That completion, though, went for Southeast’s lone score: a 47-yard touchdown reception by E’Rion Neri from quarterback Maleek Huggins on a fourth-and-10 play.
The two teams combined for 19 penalties.
