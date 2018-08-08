Braden River High’s Knowledge McDaniel, the 2017 Bradenton Herald player of the year, was ruled ineligible for the 2018 season by the FHSAA.
Braden River High’s Knowledge McDaniel, the 2017 Bradenton Herald player of the year, was ruled ineligible for the 2018 season by the FHSAA. Bradenton Herald file photo
Braden River High’s Knowledge McDaniel, the 2017 Bradenton Herald player of the year, was ruled ineligible for the 2018 season by the FHSAA. Bradenton Herald file photo

Sports

Braden River High star football player Knowledge McDaniel ruled ineligible for 2018

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

August 08, 2018 02:58 PM

Manatee

For the third time this offseason, Braden River High’s football program finds itself in trouble.

The Florida High School Athletic Association, after an investigation by the Manatee County School District and Braden River High, found impermissible benefits were given to one current and one former Pirates player.

They were Knowledge McDaniel and Deshaun Fenwick.

McDaniel, who is entering his senior season and has offers from numerous college football teams, including Ohio State, was ruled ineligible until August 2019 by the FHSAA.

Fenwick is a freshman running back at the University of South Carolina.

Braden River was also fined $5,000 and forced to forfeit all games from the 2017 season, where the Pirates lost twice and were eliminated in the playoffs by Venice High.

This is a developing story. Check Bradenton.com for more updates.

Braden River's defense gives up 53 yards in the first half, offense goes strong behind Deshaun Fenwick's 217 rushing yards, Knowledge McDaniel's 148 receiving yards and Bryan Gagg's 200 passing yards. Pirates win 52-14 with starters only playing t

By

  Comments  