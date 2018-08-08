Braden River High star football player Knowledge McDaniel ruled ineligible for 2018

For the third time this offseason, Braden River High’s football program finds itself in trouble.
The Florida High School Athletic Association, after an investigation by the Manatee County School District and Braden River High, found impermissible benefits were given to one current and one former Pirates player.
They were Knowledge McDaniel and Deshaun Fenwick.
McDaniel, who is entering his senior season and has offers from numerous college football teams, including Ohio State, was ruled ineligible until August 2019 by the FHSAA.
Fenwick is a freshman running back at the University of South Carolina.
Braden River was also fined $5,000 and forced to forfeit all games from the 2017 season, where the Pirates lost twice and were eliminated in the playoffs by Venice High.
This is a developing story. Check Bradenton.com for more updates.
Comments