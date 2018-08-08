Super Smash Bros. Ultimate got even better with these brand-new playable characters

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcement, via a direct video on the video game’s website on Wednesday, had Twitter users in a tizzy.
The video unveiled new playable characters for the Nintendo franchise, which is slated for a Dec. 7 release date on the Nintendo Switch.
Among the new faces, Castlevania — a Konami series dating back to the 1980s — characters Simon Belmont and Richter Belmont are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, spoke in the video, which began with Luigi nervously running away from mummies and a Medusa-like figure in a shadowy castle before bumping into the Grim Reaper, who took Luigi’s life.
“The legendary vampire hunter from the Castlevania series, Simon Belmont, is finally joining the roster,” Sakurai said. “He’s been given a bit of a makeover.”
Sakurai said Belmont will have his signature holy whip known as the Vampire Killer.
Other highlights from the video:
▪ Belmont’s stage will be Dracula’s Castle.
▪ Bosses from the Castlevania series will show up during Belmont’s stage, including Medusa, Mummy, The Creature (Frankenstein’s Monster) and Flea Man, Death (Grim Reaper), Carmilla, Werewolf, Dracula and a mystery boss.
▪ Thirty-four music tracks, new and classic, from Castlevania are used for the stage.
▪ Dracula’s son, Alucard, is also in the game.
There are 67 playable characters in the new game, with a full list found here.
