FSU coach Willie Taggart taps a longtime former coach as his new special assistant

Willie Taggart continues looking to the Florida State football’s past in his first season leading the Seminoles.
The latest is Friday’s announcement by FSU that former longtime defensive coordinator, Mickey Andrews, is joining the Seminoles’ staff as a special assistant to Taggart.
“I am thrilled to add Coach Andrews to our staff,” Taggart said in a press release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Florida State’s program as well as the style we will play on defense. Coach Andrews was the architect of some of the best defenses in college football history, and he helped build the FSU dynasty. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit from having him around our team every day.”
Andrews, who was inducted into FSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010, served as Bobby Bowden’s defensive coordinator from 1984 to 2009, and he coached 10 first-round NFL draft picks, according to the press release.
The announcement comes shortly after the Noles announced Bowden would serve as the honorary captain opposite to former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer when the Noles play the Hokies to open the 2018 college football season on Monday, Sept. 3.
