The New York Mets lost by three touchdowns. But their social media team won the night.

The New York Mets lost Tuesday night by a lot to Washington. The Nationals handed New York a franchise-worse 25-4 loss.
The Mets social media team, though?
They won.
Here’s a sample of the hilarious banter from the Mets’ twitter account had with fans as well as how the Mets summed up the 21-run defeat.
The exchange they had after Jeff McNeil hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 19-1:
And a couple more Wednesday:
And a collection of fans responding to the Mets twitter account:
