New York Mets relief pitcher Jacob Rhame sits on the bench after he was removed during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Washington. The Nationals won 25-4. Alex Brandon AP

Sports

The New York Mets lost by three touchdowns. But their social media team won the night.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

August 01, 2018 11:42 AM

The New York Mets lost Tuesday night by a lot to Washington. The Nationals handed New York a franchise-worse 25-4 loss.

The Mets social media team, though?

They won.

Here’s a sample of the hilarious banter from the Mets’ twitter account had with fans as well as how the Mets summed up the 21-run defeat.

The exchange they had after Jeff McNeil hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 19-1:

And a couple more Wednesday:

And a collection of fans responding to the Mets twitter account:

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

