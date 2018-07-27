This high school basketball junior brought LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to their feet

Malachi Wideman, who plays high school basketball at Riverview in Sarasota, Florida, is a rising junior with some big hops on the court.
On Thursday night, he unleashed two dunks that brought both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to their feet at the Las Vegas Fab 48 youth tournament. James and Wade, who won two NBA championships together with the Miami Heat, are also basketball dads.
Wade’s son Zaire was playing on the same team with Wideman, which drew James — and family — as well as Wade to catch the action.
Wideman’s highlight reel dunks left an impression on both NBA stars.
Both videos went viral with more than 700,000 combined views between the two.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments