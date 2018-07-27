Basketball analyst Dick Vitale impressed with Aaron Gordon’s work ethic in Magic visit

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale was in Orlando to watch the Magic on Friday, when he posted a video to Twitter about watching former Arizona star Aaron Gordon.
“All you young kids to look at this,” Vitale says in the video. “This guy was a high school superstar. He was a college star at Arizona. Mr. Gordon, yes Aaron Gordon. A terrific young talent. Here he is on an off day. Doesn’t have to be here. He volunteers to be here, to work out. Getting better and better and better. If you want to be good at whatever you do in life, chase those dreams and goals — work. There’s no substitute for work. Remember that.”
Gordon averaged 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Magic last season. Orlando signed Gordon to a four-year contract after he entered the offseason as a free agent, according to multiple reports.
Yahoo Sports reported the deal was worth $84 million on July 1.
Vitale’s video message, with Gordon working out on the court behind him, has been seen more than 12,100 times as of early Friday afternoon.
Gordon retweeted it, too.
Additionally, Vitale, a Manatee County resident in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, shared a photo of himself with new Magic coach Steve Clifford and Jonathan Isaac where he said Clifford “was a great hire and he loves the potential of Jonathan (Isaac).”
Isaac played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before starring for one year at Florida State. The Magic drafted him in 2017, and he played 27 games in an injury-riddled rookie season.
Isaac was one of several celebrities Vitale invited to attend his annual gala to benefit pediatric cancer research back in May in Sarasota, Florida. The event raised $3.7 million, a new record for the 13-year event, and pushed the total amount raised for the Jimmy V Foundation to more than $25 million.
