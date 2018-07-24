After the All-ACC preseason team was announced all this FSU cornerback could do was shrug

Florida State defensive back Levonta Taylor led returning ACC defensive backs in yards allowed after a catch, according to Pro Football Focus.
Taylor, who had two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown against Florida last season, with 43 yards allowed after a catch in 2017.
He also tied for fifth lowest catch rank allowed among all FBS cornerbacks at 37.1 percent, according to Pro Football Focus.
So when the All-ACC preseason team was announced Tuesday, one of the conference’s top shutdown corners last season surely was going to fill one of the two cornerback slots.
Right?
Wrong.
Taylor was snubbed from the team, which saw Duke’s Mark Gilbert and Miami’s Michael Jackson take the two cornerback spots.
Taylor tweeted a photo of himself in his FSU gear with his arms up on Tuesday afternoon, which was likely a subtweet in disgust of being overlooked.
