Preseason ACC poll predicts how they’ll finish. What does it mean for Florida State?

Last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, yielded preseason votes from media members on how each team will finish the upcoming 2018 season.

So what does it mean for Florida State fans?

The poll of 148 media members, according to an ACC press release, has the Seminoles finishing runner-up to Clemson in the Atlantic Division.

FSU garnered 789 points with one first-place vote. The Noles’ opening week opponent, Virginia Tech, was voted the preseason runner-up in the Coastal Division behind Miami.

FSU, under first-year head coach Willie Taggart, picked up one ACC Championship vote as did Virginia Tech.

Clemson had 1,031 points, the most of any ACC team regardless of the division, while North Carolina State picked up two ACC Championship votes despite being predicted to finish third in the Atlantic Division.

Clemson was the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC Championship, garnering 139 votes. No other ACC team had more than five championship votes.

