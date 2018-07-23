NFL player gives $11,000 to family of man who was shot and killed by police

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans donated $11,000 to help Greg Hill Jr.’s family over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe page.
Two St. Lucie County sheriff deputies shot and killed Hill Jr. in 2014, according to the Washington Post. Hill, who lived in Fort Pierce, Florida, was listening to music when a noise complaint summoned the deputies to his residence, the Washington Post reported.
According to the Associated Press, Hill was drunk when he raised and lowered his garage door to answer the deputies. The Associated Press reported “deputies testified that they saw Hill holding a weapon. An unloaded gun was found in the dead man’s back pocket.”
Hill Jr.’s family filed a civil suit against the sheriff’s office, according multiple reports. That court case concluded this year on in May when the jury found Hill Jr. 99 percent responsible, while one of the deputies was held 1 percent responsible for the death, according to TC Palm.
The victim’s family received a $4 settlement for funeral expenses, according to TC Palm.
“Because the jury decided the sheriff was 1 percent liable, the portion of the award the Sheriff’s Office must pay is reduced to 4 cents,” the outlet reported.
Evans, who signed a 5-year deal worth $82.5 million in March, heard about the story and asked via Twitter on Saturday if the family had GoFundMe or donation page.
Evans donation matched the reported funeral costs for Hill Jr.
“I plan on helping a lot of people,” Evans told the Tampa Bay Times after inking his new Bucs contract. “I heard Denzel Washington say one time that it’s not about the amount of money you have, it’s about what you do with the money you have.”
The GoFundMe page’s total is over the $100,000 mark as of Monday morning.
Send Bucs story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments