In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, Florida State offensive lineman Alec Eberle (54) stretches during NCAA college football practice, in Fort Lauderdale. Most who watched Florida State last season thought QB Deondre Francois was the team’s toughest players for the hits that he took. It ended up being center Alec Eberle, who kept playing despite two labral tears in his hip. A healthy Eberle could be the key to an offensive line that has struggled the past two seasons. Lynne Sladky AP

Florida State and UCF both get a Rimington Award watch list spot.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

July 20, 2018 11:13 AM

The Rimington Award Watch List was announced Friday, and Florida State center Alec Eberle made the cut.

A redshirt senior, Eberle is aiming to be FSU’s first Rimington winner — given to college football’s top center — since 2013.

Eberle is the fifth Seminoles player to secure a spot on a preseason award watch list.

The others were:

  • Brian Burns (Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year)
  • Cam Akers (Maxwell Award for player of the year and Doak Walker for best running back)
  • Deondre Francois (Maxwell)
  • Jacques Patrick (Doak Walker)
  • Fredrick Jones (Good Works)

More award watch lists get announced next week. They are as follows:

  • Monday: Thorpe (best defensive back) and Butkus (best linebacker)
  • Tuesday: Outland (best lineman) and Nagurski (defensive player of the year)
  • Wednesday: Groza (best kicker) and Ray Guy (best punter)
  • Thursday: Hornung (most versatile) and Wuerffel (community service)
  • July 27 (Friday): Walter Camp (player of the year)

In addition to Eberle, UCF junior center Jordan Johnson made the Rimington Award watch list.

