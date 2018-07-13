A Rays minor-league team is hosting a ‘Millennial Night.’ Twitter was not happy

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Double A affiliate Montgomery Biscuits is trying a new promotion to get fans to the ballpark.
July 21, the club says, will be “Millennial Night.”
“Want free things without doing much work? Well you’re in luck!” the club’s tweet on Wednesday about the promotion reads. “Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados.”
Accompanying the tweet is a picture of three people taking a selfie.
The tweet received a host of backlash.
After a couple hours, the team posted a second tweet in response to the negativity.
“Offended? Feel free to fight your battles IRL [in real life] and visit us at Riverwalk Stadium,” the tweet reads. “Any millennials that actually come by during office hours before next Saturday and submits a valid complaint in person to our “Millennial Night Thinktank” may get a free ticket or two!”
As one would expect, that tweet also was not taken kindly.
The Saturday game against the Mississippi Braves is set for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.
The Biscuits aren’t the first minor-league team to attempt a “Millennial Night” this season. The Lexington Legends, a Single-A affiliate for the Kansas City Royals, held a similar promotion on May 14 and had equally negative reaction although the club said that “nothing was malicious” and it “didn’t realize people would take it in a negative way.”
