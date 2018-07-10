The Rays unveiled new stadium plan. The price? A cool $892 million.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced their prospective stadium plans for the Ybor City section of Tampa.
In a news conference held Tuesday, Rays chief development officer Melanie Lenz unveiled their plans for a "next generation ballpark."
Lenz said the park will have a fixed, translucent roof and not a retractable roof.
"It has to be light and translucent, but it also has to be energy efficient," Lenz said.
Coming up with the translucent roof idea, Lenz said they spent more than nine months on climate analysis.
Populous, an architectural firm with headquarters in Kansas City, was tabbed to design the new park, which Lenz said is a fan-friendly park with lively streets and extends into the Channelside area of Tampa.
The new, proposed park will feature futuristic seating options: patio, porch, table, picnic and fountain seats.
The park's capacity will have 28,216 fixed seats and a total capacity of 30,842. That would make it the smallest among Major League Baseball teams. The park also has glass exterior walls that are completely open.
The potential cost is $809 million, Lenz said. It will cost $550.6 million for the ballpark, $13.4 million for site work and $244.9 million for the roof. The total project cost, when adding infrastructure of $83.3 million, is $892.4 million.
Also mentioned during Tuesday's news conference:
- Green roof and PV panel roof for an environmentally-sustainable building.
- Proposed location is off Adamo Drive and Channelside Drive in an underutilized area of Ybor City.
- Roughly 1,000-space parking garage to get constructed adjacent to the site; 23,300 spaces are within a one-mile radius of the park.
- The project is dubbed Raybor City.
While the Rays announced the projected cost for the ballpark, there was no announcement of how much the Rays will contribute and how much will fall to Hillsborough County taxpayers or local business leaders.
Currently, the Rays play in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field. The Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays' deal at Tropicana Field runs through 2027. There's a wrinkle, though, with the Rays allowed to "negotiate an early departure for a new stadium elsewhere in the Tampa Bay area," according to the Tampa Bay Times.
