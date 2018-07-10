What does Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus mean for Miami soccer fans?

Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure at Real Madrid is over, according to multiple reports.

Ronaldo's rumored move to Italian club Juventus is official, according to a BBC report stating the transfer deal is worth 105 million pounds.

That's the equivalent of roughly $139 million.

Ronaldo's departure after 10 years with Real Madrid means Miami soccer fans won't see the soccer superstar when the Spanish club visits South Florida in late July.

The sixth annual International Champions Cup is scheduled for various venues across the United States. In Miami, two matches are scheduled for Hard Rock Stadium.

Real Madrid is scheduled to face Manchester United on July 31 at 8 p.m.

Available tickets for the event range from $45 to $850.

The other game at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium features Bayern Munich and Manchester City, which is set for a 7 p.m. start on July 28.

Meanwhile, Juventus has three preseason matches in the International Champions Cup planned in different cities. Juventus plays Bayern on July 25 at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, against Benfica on July 28 at 1 p.m. at Harrison, New Jersey's Red Bull Arena and against Real Madrid on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at Washington D.C.'s FedEx Field.

Ronaldo missed the El Clasico match with Barcelona last summer, so Ronaldo fans in Miami will miss seeing the megastar for a second straight year.

