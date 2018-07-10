Lightning signs this two-time NHL All-Star and scoring machine for eight more years

The Lightning announced Tuesday it has signed forward Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year contract extension worth $9.5 million per season.
The move keeps Kucherov, who scored 100 points with 39 goals last season, in the Tampa Bay area through the 2026-27 season.
Tampa Bay drafted Kucherov, a 25-year-old native of Russia, in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Since then, Kucherov has excelled. He's logged 147 goals and 334 points in 365 career games. Last season, Kucherov, a two-time NHL All-Star, shared the team-lead with seven goals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which ended with a Game 7 loss to the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Washington eventually captured the Stanley Cup.
