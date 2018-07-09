The Seattle Seahawks selected UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round, 141st overall, during the final day of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
If Shaquem Griffin gets cut from Seahawks, there's already a team ready to sign him.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

July 09, 2018 01:16 PM

NFL training camps get the preseason going in a couple weeks.

Veterans, rookies and journeymen will all get cut by the various teams at various stages.

If it happens to former UCF star Shaquem Griffin, who the Seattle Seahawks drafted in the fifth round this year, he won't need to look far for another place to play.

Appearing on the radio show, "Open Mike," on 96.9-FM in the Orlando area, former University of Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier was asked how quickly he would contact Griffin if the scenario of him getting cut were to happen.

Spurrier, who is the head coach of the new Alliance football league's Orlando team, said he would call Griffin right away.

"He'd be the first one we'd go after," Spurrier said. "I don't think he's going to get cut to tell you the truth. ... But, obviously if he did, we'd have a spot for him right there."

The University of Central Florida linebacker had his left hand amputated as a child, but his speed and skill convinced the Seahawks to take him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

