Teammate calls it 'ridiculous' that Rays pitcher is snubbed from All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell wasn't voted into the American League roster for next week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Chris Archer, a Rays pitcher, didn't like Snell's snub.
Archer voiced his displeasure via a social media post to his Instagram account on Sunday.
"Something like that can't happen," Archer said in a video post. "He leads the league in ERA. That means he's given up the fewest amount of runs per nine innings out of any starting pitcher in the league. Now there's a way that he can get in as an alternate or replacement or a back up. But he's not that. He should be in the running to start the game."
Archer called out players, coaches and managers in the video. He said they have to do a better job in the selection process.
"So we can put the best talent out on the field for the fan in the Midsummer Classic," Archer said. "If you didn't have him on your ballot, I hope next year you take it a little bit more serious and put in the due diligence, because this is important."
Snell is 12-4 with an AL-best 2.09 earned run average. He has struck out 132 batters in 116 innings and his WHIP (walks plus hits per inning) is 1.03.
Archer listed four stats about Snell and where they rank among AL pitchers in a tweet. Snell's ERA being the best followed by his win total tied for second, .183 opposing batter's average tied for third and 14 quality starts tied for third in the AL.
"I'm calling out everyone who didn't take the energy to determine who is most deserving to represent our game in the Midsummer Classic," Archer wrote.
Astros ace Justin Verlander responded to Archer's criticism, explaining the players vote too early.
"Could easily punch in our votes on an iPad a couple days before instead of the old school envelope weeks before," Verlander wrote.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 17 in Washington D.C.
As of now, Snell isn't on the team. However, he could make it as an injury replacement or an alternate.
"This is ridiculous," Archer wrote as a caption to his Instagram video.
Send Rays story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments