He was Florida's Mr. Basketball at Southeast High in 1990. He died Friday at age 45.

Clifford Rozier, who was an NBA first-round draft pick in 1994, passed away at the age of 45 after suffering a heart attack, according to a Facebook post from his brother, Kobie Rozier.
"For the last few days my brother big Cliff been fighting for his life after having a heart attack," Kobie wrote. "Today he lost his fight. Rest easy big bro and I’ll see you again one day."
Rozier played high school basketball at Southeast High in Bradenton, Florida, before playing at North Carolina and Louisville. He was later selected 16th overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
His NBA career lasted four seasons, where he played for the Warriors, Raptors and Timberwolves.
Kobie Rozier told TMZ Sports that Clifford "went into cardiac arrest two days ago and was put on life support."
