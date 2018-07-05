LeBron James' face was taped to a Kobe Bryant mural. This fan got rid of it, with a shoe.

Before LeBron James decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team was more recently known as Kobe Bryant's team.
In Los Angeles, there's a mural of Bryant, who retired in 2016, on Melrose Avenue.
Since the announcement of James heading west, Laker fans were quite enthusiastic about his move.
The Bryant mural saw a change, with James' face taped on it.
That didn't sit well with all Lakers fans.
Twitter user Andrew Perez posted a video on the social media site using a shoe to knock the picture of LeBron off Kobe's face.
It took 10 attempts before it fell, leaving Kobe's mural intact as it was meant.
"Saw this blasphemy of LeBron’s face taped on top of #mambaonmelrose, so I had to do what was right," Perez wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for coming @KingJames, but @kobebryant is still the king of LA."
Following LeBron's decision this past Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid threw shade LeBron's way.
Philadelphia was one of the rumored destinations favored to snag James.
Embiid tweeted, "The Lakers are FOREVER gonna be Kobe’s and Magic’s team ... Process that."
After news broke DeMarcus Cousins was signing with Golden State earlier this week, Embiid subtweeted at James.
