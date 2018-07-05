The photos of this Bucs player's hand come with a warning: Be safe using fireworks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul lost part of his right hand during a fireworks accident on Independence Day in 2015.
Three years later, Pierre-Paul posted a warning to his Instagram account full with images of his post-accident hand.
"Looking at these pictures seems unreal and crazy," he wrote. "How your life can change in the blink of an eye. One of the greatest American traditions in celebrating 4th of July is with fireworks. Unfortunately, tomorrow someone will be injured playing with fireworks. We are celebrating the birthday of our great nation. I'm glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me. Please don't feel sorry for me, trust me your boy fine even with missing fingers lol. Be safe out there otherwise, this can be you."
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW
At the time of the accident, Pierre-Paul played for the New York Giants. He's entering his first season with the Bucs after the Giants traded him to Tampa Bay in March.
