Florida State adds another #Tribe19 commit. Now the defensive line is getting crowded

Florida State landed three-star defensive end Derrick McLendon's commitment on Thursday.
McLendon, who is from Tucker, Georgia, picked the Seminoles over North Carolina State and Florida.
He previously narrowed those down as his top three after securing multiple offers, which included Alabama, Georgia and LSU to name a few.
FSU offered McLendon on April 6 after he made his first visit to Tallahassee. McLendon, who is 6-4 and weighs 240 pounds, is ranked the No. 27 best weak-side defensive end in the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
He joins four-star recruits Curtis Fann, Quashon Fuller and Mike Morris as defensive end pledges for the Seminoles under first-year head coach Willie Taggart.
FSU is also one several programs recruiting 5-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is rated the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.
