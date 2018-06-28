NFL suspends Jameis Winston for three games

Following a seven-month investigation, Jameis Winston's fate for the 2018 NFL season is now known.
The NFL suspended Winston, the Buccaneers quarterback, for the first three games of the upcoming season after he allegedly groped a female Uber driver's crotch in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March 2016.
"First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in," Winston said in a prepared statement. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life."
"I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season."
"Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself."
"I now look forward to putting this behind me and I will continue to work hard every day to be a positive influence in my community and be the best person, teammate and leader I can be."
The NFL's investigation into the Uber incident at a fast food drive-thru started last November. ESPN reported
"no police charges were filed, but the driver did file a formal complaint with Uber."
Winston, who is not appealing the league's three-game suspension, denied the allegations.
This was not the first time Winston's had off the field troubles.
In 2012 while at Florida State, Winston was accused of sexual assault. Charges were never filed, though Tallahassee police did investigate the incident. In another incident at FSU, Winston allegedly shouted sexually explicit language from the top of a table inside the school's student union in 2014.
The 2012 incident didn't generate any discipline for Winston, while he was disciplined for the 2014 incident.
Send Bucs story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments