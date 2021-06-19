Do everyone you know a favor: Get a COVID-19 vaccine | Letter to the editor

Over 40 years ago, when I was a new young driver, seat belts were not mandatory. One summer the two sons of our NHL coach were involved in an auto accident. The one who wore a seat belt survived. The son who didn’t wear his seat belt died. This is what convinced me back then that seat belts were a good idea and very likely saved lives.

This lesson can be applied to the recent events at the Manatee County administration building. Five staff members working in the same department contracted COVID-19. Two died and 3 were severely ill, including hospitalization. The one individual working in the department who was fully vaccinated was not infected by COVID-19. To me, this is evidence that the vaccines are effective.

It is also a clear example of being fully vaccinated not only protects oneself but your family, coworkers and anyone you associate with. Please do everyone a favor an get vaccinated.

Greg Lantz

Palmetto