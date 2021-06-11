Parking limits reveal Holmes Beach leaders’ ‘lawlessness’ | Letter to the editor

Regarding the seizing of parking spaces in Holmes Beach by the mayor and commissioners during the pandemic and their refusal to return them after numerous requests by the county commissioners:

The mayor has stated that trash is the reason those parking spaces were seized. For eight years I have parked on White Avenue, and never once did I see trash or inappropriate behavior.

She suggested that beach-goers can take the bus or cart. Does that mean that those who come by bus or cart will make less trash? This argument is ludicrous; trash is obviously not the reason. They want to make those streets private. Also, how do people carry their beach chairs, umbrellas and coolers by bus?”

Aristotle defined oligarchy as what happens “when men of property have the government in their hands.” Nowadays, “distinguishing men of property from the government isn’t easy, because they have become one and the same,” wrote Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic magazine.

The wealthy got 54% wealthier during the pandemic. That is when the parking spaces in Holmes Beach were seized by the mayor and commissioners.

In an age of lawlessness, when those in power are morally bankrupt, there is no bottom, there is no line, there is nothing they will not do to take what belongs to the American people. This is pure thuggery. People who want to enrich themselves go into public office in order to grift from the American people and to avoid prosecution.The solution is to levy fines against each personally.

How much is a parking ticket? $75? I suggest we fine the commissioners $75 per day per parking space until they release their illegal hold on them.

Janice Alyasin

Bradenton