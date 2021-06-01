DeSantis sends a ‘cruel’ message to LGTBQ Floridians | Letter to the editor

Florida Legislature has banned transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. Getty Images

I’m quite sure that Gov. Ron Desantis knew that Tuesday, June 1, kicked off a month of LGBTQ pride celebrations, not only in Florida but around the country. He sent a cruel message, loudly and clearly by waiting until Tuesday to sign the repressive, anti-trans bill that has been sitting on his desk since the end of the legislative session.

Hey, governor, why didn’t you wait until June 12 to do it, to “commemorate” the massacre at Pulse? Way to get the LGBTQ community and our allies mobilized.

2022 can’t come fast enough.

Valerie A. Fisher

Bradenton