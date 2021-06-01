Wear orange and send the message that you oppose gun violence | Letter to the editor

As the country mourns the victims who died or or were injured in another mass shooting and the realization that every day over 100 Americans are killed by guns, you may be asking yourself what can be done to address this public health crisis.

To send a message to our legislators that we demand change and common sense gun laws, please consider wearing orange this Friday, June 4, Gun Violence Awareness Day. Orange was chosen to symbolize the value of human life and to send a message that the wearer does not want to be the next victim of gun violence.

Donna Euston

Lakewood Ranch