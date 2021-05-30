GOP is afraid of the truth about Jan. 6 insurrection | Letter to the editor

Why do you think the Republicans are so afraid of learning the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol?

Could it be because they know that Trump was aware of what was going to occur? After all, he even tweeted: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”.(from Fox News report)

Do you think that maybe there was someone inside the Capitol that provided assistance to the mob? Could it have been a member of the GOP and they are afraid that they will be discovered? Someone actually said to me that, “Well, what did you expect them to do? No one was listening to them?”

Really? How many recounts and investigations into the election did they expect to happen? I think that the Republican party is afraid of the truth, because that is the only reason that they could have to vote down an investigation into that terrible day. Shame on them and shame on anyone who continues to vote for these politicians who allow and support this type of anti-American behavior.

Nancy K. Ely

Parrish