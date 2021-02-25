Baugh remains chair of Manatee Commission after vaccine event controversy. Readers react | Letters to the editor

‘Government at its worst’

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh knew exactly what she was doing and showed her true colors in doing so. Distributing vaccine to a favored few can best be describer as disgusting. Her abuse of government office also landed our county unfavorably in the national news, including NBC Evening News’ segment on COVID “cheaters.”

She cannot be trusted and should resign, as should her cohort, our thin-skinned governor who continues to use vaccine distribution for political gain and public relations. These two, along with “Cancun” Cruz are prime examples of government at its worst.

Garry Metcalf

Bradenton

Commissioner Baugh must resign

Vanessa Baugh, your arrogance is astounding!

The way you conducted yourself in the recent commission meeting was atrocious! I have never seen such an uncaring, selfish and condescending attitude you displayed toward the citizens of Manatee County. You do not care about your constituents, except for the very select friends and donors to your campaign. It is a very poorly kept secret that you along with the recently elected three stooges were bought and paid for by Carlos Beruff who gives you four your marching orders.

Who can remember when a sitting commissioner was under investigation for a possible criminal act and also serving as the chairman. The so-called apology you issued was so blatantly insincere, patronizing and condescending that i am surprised your nose did not grow. The haughty way you delivered the apology turned into an absolute abomination!

The fact that you cannot see or will not face the fact that you no longer have any credibility on the commission and beyond further demonstrates your lack of acceptance of this very obvious situation. You could not even make the smallest gesture for your transgression by stepping down as chairman. No, you and your other three paid employees/commissioners of Carlos Beruff, while expressing faint outrage at your actions, voted in lockstep to keep you as our pathological lying chairman. What kind of a leader behaves in the manner you do and expects to lead the commission with any kind of effectiveness? Certainly not you.

I am betting you think this whole thing will blow over and you will continue to function in your usual dishonest, ineffective and immoral manner. The calls for your resignation are growing louder and will not go away. Do yourself and all Manatee county citizens a favor and resign now!

Neal Hamilton

Bradenton

02/23/21--Vanessa Baugh sits in a Manatee County Commission meeting on Feb. 23, 2021. Baugh is under investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Dept. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Cut Baugh some slack

I met Vanessa Baugh many years ago at a fund-raising event for a local nonprofit organization. She and her husband own a jewelry store in Lakewood Ranch and I, at the time, had a disc jockey business. Over 20 years I donated my disc jockey business to many nonprofit fund raising events. I was impressed that at the majority of these events Vanessa had donated jewelry to help raise funds for these nonprofit organizations. I am sure that her donations amounted to many thousands of dollars.

When she decided to run for a county commission seat, I met with her at a restaurant in Lakewood Ranch and shared with her some of the things she would be facing. I have always had a concern that business owners would get involved in local politics. The county commission would not be her only responsibility. She would become a member of the Port Authority, which is a business and having people with a business acumen would be the best case scenario. Various county commissioners become representatives on many boards, i.e.; the Sarasota Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, tourism, water management, etc. Then there would be invitations to attend many different kinds of events.

Being a county commissioner is a very time consuming position and she would be “stretched thin.” Being a county commissioner is no “cake walk.”

I, like many citizens, have signed up with the county’s vaccine program. I was disappointed that the governor, local business leaders and Vanessa designated thousands of vaccines be distributed to specific zip codes. However, even though I was disappointed, I am willing to cut the people involved some slack, especially Vanessa. I have a tendency to cut any commissioner some slack. They have so many responsibilities, are pulled in so many directions that they deserve forgiveness.

George Mendez

Bradenton