George Kruse is not qualified to judge Manatee Administrator Cheri Coryea | Letter to the editor

George Kruse, let’s take a look at the qualities you have exemplified in your very short tenure on the county commission.

You have revealed yourself to be a liar, a cheater, a philanderer, a flip flopper, two-faced and backstabber, just to mention a few of your finer qualities. Do you really consider the short time you spent working with and getting to know county administrator, Cheri Coryea, has qualified you to make any kind of decision about her employment and even worse to once again threaten her position?

She is eminently qualified and Manatee County is lucky to have an individual such as she. You have no scruples and it seems that you have upset your overlord whose initials are C.B. from whom you receive your marching orders, along with your colleagues, Satcher, Van Ostenbridge and the infamous Vanessa Baugh. He has obviously ordered you four to vote against one of the best county administrators in the state. Have you no back bone what so ever? How would you feel if the threat of removal was constantly hanging over your head?

You have been in office barely long enough to figure out where the coffee machine and the restroom are located. I still find it interesting that you three incoming commissioners, along with the RINO Baugh, utilized the same campaign manager that was assigned to you by your overlord.

You three new commissioners remind one of the brash new incoming CEO of a company who immediately fires all the current management before they even have any kind of understanding of the current situation. I am a lifelong Republican who voted for two of you new commissioners, of which I have never been sorrier. Rest assured with reference to you four, that will never happen again.

Mike Thomas

Bradenton