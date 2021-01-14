Alleged lectern thief from Parrish should be in jail. The danger is too high | Letter to the editor

I was both amazed and frightened to read that the Manatee County man charged with stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern is out on bond a mere two days after his arrest. Apparently, active participation in illegal activity in conjunction with a murderous mob is not that big of a deal.

For some reason, a federal judge saw fit to release an extremely troubled, misguided, irrational individual. The release was contingent on him wearing a GPS ankle monitor, having a curfew, surrendering his passport, and forfeiting possession of firearms. This is equivalent to a slap on the hand.

I cannot help but question why a federal judge would permit such a speedy release of anyone who has acted in such a seditious way. This was a very foolish move on the judge’s part, considering radical fringe groups all over the country are said to be plotting disruptive activity at all 50 state capitals during Inauguration week. This citizen thinks it would be prudent to keep an arrested person, who displays incendiary behavior and has national notoriety, in custody until after our new president’s inauguration.

As it is, the court released an insurrectionist so he can plan his next attempt to overthrow our democracy.

Susan Nachand

Sarasota