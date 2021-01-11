Bradenton Herald readers respond to pro-Trump riot at U.S. Capitol | Letters to the editor

Capitol riot fueled by lies from Trump and supporters

On Jan. 6, 2021 I watched in horror as thugs illegally entered OUR HOUSE in Washington, D.C., and tried to desecrate what we hold dear: Our democracy.

After four years of seething they acted on their frustration and hate. Why? Because they were lied to every step of the way. The current president holds the blame for this tragedy. But he is not alone in this. The people who spread his lies and deceptions also bear the blame. Republican leaders; his Cabinet, including those who resigned but kept quiet; his press secretaries; Trump media with Murdock in the lead; his three oldest children and their spouses. And on and on.

How could anyone with a brain believe QAnon? A conspiracy that believes that the influential (“deep state”) run a child sex pornography ring? That influential Jews are to blame? That Hillary Clinton runs a child sex ring from the basement of a pizza parlor near D.C.? That being white and Christian makes one superior?

Those who believe these lies lack something: a basic education and the ability to think, as well as the ability to read, understand and process what they read. They have a lack of interest in learning from history and not letting it repeat itself.

A university degree is not needed to do this. My 11-year-old grandson reads the news and asks questions. Education and inquiry dispel the racial and religious prejudices that are embedded in these false beliefs.This country cannot be healed until people start “hearing the truth,” as Sen. Mitt Romney said. Until we recognize that in this country people succeed when they become invested in the success of all.

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes an informed and kind society that respects all races and religions to grow and win!

Graciela R. Greenberg

Bradenton

Maybe Trump will pardon Parrish rioter

You have to hand it to Adam Johnson. If he really is the guy, appearing in pictures nationally, hauling the Speaker’s podium out of government property fully and gleefully festooned in his insurrectionist duds, he not only reinforces all those unfortunate Ever-Trumper stereotypes, we have to assume he will soon be visited by the local federal prosecutor.

Or perhaps the most amorally corrupt president in history has a pardon waiting just for him. Or, maybe Trump swaps a pardon for the podium? If not, hope you look good in orange, Adam.

You must be proud, Parrish. I know the rest of us are.

Randal McChesney

Bellevue, Wash.

True patriots must condemn Trump

Now that some time has passed since the plundering of the Capitol building. we are starting to hear more and more conservative apologists trying to frame the actions that took place in a way that makes what happened more understandable to the average American. They point to the frustration and distrust Donald Trump supporters are feeling, they minimize the number of people actually involved in unlawful activity that day, and they often attempt to draw parallels to riots that developed during the Black Lives Matter protests, as if that comparison is in any way valid.

It is fine, though incorrect, to hold the opinion that Trump lost the election due to fraud. It is fine to support peaceful protestors assembling in Washington, D.C., to have their voices heard. It is fine to hold the opinion that riots that erupted from predominately peaceful BLM protests were inappropriate. But we should never accept or minimize the actions of the insurrectionists who raided the Capitol because they were dissatisfied with the results of free and fair elections — elections that every objective authority in the country has validated as just, free and fair.

Trump’s despicable behavior since the election and the behavior of his henchmen is completely unacceptable. It is fine for a president to challenge processes in court, but an American president promoting lies and conspiracy theories that undermine the foundation of our democratic processes is abominable and inviting civil unrest is unforgivable.

Donald Trump’s behavior and the subsequent insurrection by his supporters is perhaps the greatest stain on our national fabric, in this lifetime. Every patriot in this country should be condemning Trump’s behavior and the behavior of his band of traitors in the strongest possible terms. Period.

Coleman Pratt, M.D.

Bradenton

Trump should be in jail

I would like Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and especially, Trump lapdog Rep. Vern Buchanan to explain to their constituents why it is that President Donald J. Trump should not be under arrest and in jail. They have been throwing logs onto Trump’s insurrection fire, supporting his outright lies to people too stupid to know better regarding a stolen election, thereby supporting insurrection.

The fire got out of control and people died. There should be consequences for all those who participated, including members of his family and especially Rudolph Giuliani, who has been colluding with Russian spies to undermine our democracy. Trump and all of his cohorts who showed up to egg the assault on the capital, are guilty of sedition.

This was no accident. Trump has been stoking an insurrection for months, so he has no defense. Sen. Josh Hawley should be in jail for leading the march of rioters to the capital and Sen. Ted Cruz should be censured.

All those who continue to post pro-Trump signs should be under surveillance. They are a threat to national security.

Pavlo Bobrek

Bradenton

Democrats must practice what they preach

As of this writing, it is 12 days until President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in.

Biden and the leadership of the Democratic Party have gone on record as desiring a peaceful transition of power and moving this country towards a more civil and healing environment for the “good of the people”.

Now, in the 11th hour, House leader Pelosi and soon-to be-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer first demanded Vice President Miami Pence initiate the 25th Amendment, only to be rejected. When that fell through, they sought to rush through another impeachment attempt.

It has been apparent the Democrats, along with their colluding mainstream media, have never accepted that President Donald Trump, to their dismay and outrage, was duly elected. Even before his inauguration these two actors, along with a complacent FBI, have tried everything unsuccessfully within their power to demonize him, diminish or not recognize his achievements and remove him from office.

Two questions arise. First, what would be gained from such an action other than to further anger and frustration of the people of both parties? Secondly, isn’t it tremendously hypocritical to preach healing and then throw all your effort into further dividing the country unnecessarily?

The election is over, the Democrats have won the White House and control of the Senate. Isn’t that enough? Ignore the protesters as you did in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, etc. Isn’t it, like you said, time to heal? Stop the ridiculous and divisive witch hunt, practice what you preach and take the high ground as though you mean it and let’s move on.

Mark Mullen

Bradenton

Not all election doubters are racist

I was excited to get my first delivery of my subscription to the Bradenton Herald on Jan. 10, 2021. I soon was wondering if I should cancel my subscription after reading the article by Leonard Pitts Jr.

I would first like to say I have voted both for Democrats and Republicans. I voted Republican the last election along with many of this country. I am a white female. I do not consider myself radical or racist. I do question the results of the election as many others do. I was saddened to read in Leonard Pitts article that I could be classified as an angry, delusional right winger. I was saddened by his comments of ultimate white privilege..

Labels for different opinions? Why do people think racism comes only from white skin color? I see racism in his article. Over this last election campaign I learned a lot about a past President Obama and his wife who i voted for twice. They are extremely racist and promote division instead of unity. Sadness is what I see next for America.

Kathy Beckman

Fostoria, Ohio

Stop the spread of Trump’s ‘deadly’ lie

In an interview last week U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York called President Donald Trump’s lie that he won the election a blood libel. His description was apt but seems to have flown largely under the radar.

For those unfamiliar with the term, it refers to the ancient lie claiming that Jews drank the blood of Christian babies. It led to centuries of persecution and death and reveals how big lies can be perpetuated for decades, even centuries, with deadly consequences.

Trump’s lie, like many others coming from the right, has taken root in America and led to the deadly events of Jan. 6. Organizations like QAnon spread even wackier theories about cannibalism among liberals. There are limits to free speech and we must insist on their being honored when combating such dangerous ideas.

Germany and Austria make the revival of Nazism illegal. We should do the same here in America to prevent the further spread of potentially deadly lies.

George Kern

Palmetto

Do not forgive the coup plotters

The current argument regarding the seditious insurrection on Jan 6, which was clearly initiated by President Donald Trump and a few of his cohorts did not start on Jan 6. This has been in the making since the first lie told to the American people before 2016, beginning with the first utterance of “rigged election.”

This has always been his gambit. Do we bide our time till the 20th? That’s the passive way to deal with this.

But NO. NO, NO, NO! Do tell me, when a violent burglar and thief breaks into YOUR home resulting in death, do you let him walk away because he’s leaving in a few days and won’t be back? NO. This is an absurd question before the American people today.

Many Republicans choose the former saying this is the road to reconciliation. This is delusional as this was a violent and armed attempt at a coup. An attempt to overthrow a free fair election. An absolute conspiracy by definition aided, abetted, and planned as the “day of reckoning.”The senators who objected to the lawful results are traitors to the U.S Constitution as they knew better.

A rigged coup is what it was. Thank God it failed.

Louis Bruun

Bradenton

Courage about Trump was needed earlier

I suppose the phrase “better late than never” makes some sense. I’ve been trying to apply that logic to the many people leaving the Trump administration, but it is hard to reconcile the fact that there is little risk in criticizing your employer after the election is lost, and your job is ending anyway.

Alyssa Farah, former Trump White House communications director, resigned in December. She said that she worked proudly for the White House for over three years, then cited, among other things, the administration’s “lack of honesty” for her departure.

Huh?

December was the first time she realized that Trump was dishonest? In all fairness, I can’t know what Farah’s motivation is or was. She said she was afraid of who might replace her if she left. While I’m glad she spoke out when she did, I can’t help but wonder what would have happened if she and many others had had rejected Trump years earlier — and by “many others” I include the whole Republican Party. When one is basking in the glow of power, the courage to do what is right does not come easy.

Doug Broberg

Bradenton