Biden says he wants unity. He should practice what he preaches | Letter to the editor

As of this writing, it is 12 days until President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in.

Biden and the leadership of the Democratic Party have gone on record as desiring a peaceful transition of power and moving this country towards a more civil and healing environment for the “good of the people”.

Now, in the 11th hour, House leader Pelosi and soon-to be-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer first demanded Vice President Miami Pence initiate the 25th Amendment, only to be rejected. When that fell through, they sought to rush through another impeachment attempt.

It has been apparent the Democrats, along with their colluding mainstream media, have never accepted that President Donald Trump, to their dismay and outrage, was duly elected. Even before his inauguration these two actors, along with a complacent FBI, have tried everything unsuccessfully within their power to demonize him, diminish or not recognize his achievements and remove him from office.

Two questions arise. First, what would be gained from such an action other than to further anger and frustration of the people of both parties? Secondly, isn’t it tremendously hypocritical to preach healing and then throw all your effort into further dividing the country unnecessarily?

The election is over, the Democrats have won the White House and control of the Senate. Isn’t that enough? Ignore the protesters as you did in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, etc. Isn’t it, like you said, time to heal? Stop the ridiculous and divisive witch hunt, practice what you preach and take the high ground as though you mean it and let’s move on.

Mark Mullen

Bradenton