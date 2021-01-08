Donald Trump should be in jail. He has accomplices | Letter to the editor

I would like Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and especially, Trump lapdog Rep. Vern Buchanan to explain to their constituents why it is that President Donald J. Trump should not be under arrest and in jail. They have been throwing logs onto Trump’s insurrection fire, supporting his outright lies to people too stupid to know better regarding a stolen election, thereby supporting insurrection.

The fire got out of control and people died. There should be consequences for all those who participated, including members of his family and especially Rudolph Giuliani, who has been colluding with Russian spies to undermine our democracy. Trump and all of his cohorts who showed up to egg the assault on the capital, are guilty of sedition.

This was no accident. Trump has been stoking an insurrection for months, so he has no defense. Sen. Josh Hawley should be in jail for leading the march of rioters to the capital and Sen. Ted Cruz should be censured.

All those who continue to post pro-Trump signs should be under surveillance. They are a threat to national security.

Pavlo Bobrek

Bradenton