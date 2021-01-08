Maybe the ‘corrupt’ Trump will pardon Parrish man who took Pelosi’s lectern | Letter to the editor

You have to hand it to Adam Johnson. If he really is the guy, appearing in pictures nationally, hauling the Speaker’s podium out of government property fully and gleefully festooned in his insurrectionist duds, he not only reinforces all those unfortunate Ever-Trumper stereotypes, we have to assume he will soon be visited by the local federal prosecutor.

Or perhaps the most amorally corrupt president in history has a pardon waiting just for him. Or, maybe Trump swaps a pardon for the podium? If not, hope you look good in orange, Adam.

You must be proud, Parrish. I know the rest of us are.

Randal McChesney

Bellevue, Wash.