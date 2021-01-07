After four years of Trump, attack on Capitol was no surprise | Letter to the editor

Was anyone really “shocked and surprised” by the actions of the pro-Trump riotors at the Capitol building Jan. 6? If you were, then you have been living in denial. Let me equate it to something everyone should understand or be familiar with: parenting.

As a parent, one learns to set boundaries for one’s child. These boundaries are based on the values you wish your child to adopt or follow. This is how a child learns acceptable behavior and appropriate action to function successfully in society. There are natural and logical consequences to misbehavior or missteps so the child can correctly navigate life without suffering severely and the concept of family can happily proceed. If a united front exists of those charged with the upbringing of this child, and continued reinforcement of and communication about the acceptable behavior is given, the child will be successful and have all this freedom of behavior because what is and isn’t acceptable is clear.

Now, let us compare this with the last four years under President Trump. He was a person who constantly pushed against the boundaries of the office of president, the rule of law, the Constitution, and the established mores of the leader of a democratic republic. He lied without being disciplined or corrected. He taught his base of “friends” what he wanted them to think and how he wanted them to act or behave. There were no consequences when he did something wrong, only reminders to do better.

No united front was there because he knew how to pit them against each other successfully. The only reinforcement he got was that he could get away with what he wanted. This was because his one parent — the Republican Party — wouldn’t even listen to anyone when the other parent — the Democratic Party — impeached him. So, when Trump told his gang of buddies that his parents were against him, that one wouldn’t let him steal the election and the other started suddenly expecting him to behave, he wanted revenge. He set a time and place and purpose. And they responded joyfully because he had fed their desires and hatreds for oh so many years.

So, I ask again: Was anyone really “shocked and surprised” by Wednesday’s events? Let us do better.

Crystal Herold

Bradenton