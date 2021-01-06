Snowbirds in Florida should go to back of the line for vaccines | Letter to the editor

I have not written a letter to the editor in years. However, I am just. wondering why the COVID vaccine is being offered to everyone, and just not the residents of Florida. Most of my friends are over 80, we all live in our homes and condos, support. Florida all year long, volunteer all year long, vote here etc, .and cannot get through all the hassle that goes on.

The snowbirds are now here and have probably doubled our population, especially for the elderly population. It is no wonder we are having a hard time trying to get on to register for the vaccine. They will go home after one, two or three months, and we will still be living here not vaccinated. More will replace the ones who leave and bring more COVID down.

Does our governor realize this or is ot Manaatee County’s novel idea for it to be offered for everyone, no matter where they are from.

Do not get me wrong. I love my out-of state friends and know how much they help out our state every winter. But I just feel in this situation Florida residents should be first. If we were in their state I am sure they would feel the same way if all of our senior citizens were there getting their vaccines.

Just my thoughts.

Joyce Hunsader

Bradenton