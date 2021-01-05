Bradenton Herald readers offer ideas to fix vaccine distribution delays | Letter to the editor

Set up waiting list for vaccine

Here is an idea for managing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines: Set up a waiting list and assign random lottery numbers. Allow several days for signing up, and make it clear that the list is NOT a first-come-first-serve list. That way, everybody will have a chance to register and maybe not crash the website and phone lines by logging in all at once.

Once the list is closed, sort it by age so that the oldest get the first slots. Assign random lottery numbers within age group. As doses become available, contact the appropriate number of people at the top of the list with their appointment times. Ask for confirmation. If they do not confirm, or they confirm and don’t show up, move them to the bottom of the list for their age group. Schedule a few extra people for a voluntary stand-by basis to fill-in for no-shows, so that all available doses get used.

Sandra Snyder

Bradenton

DeSantis’s failure on vaccines

I an disappointed in the lack of leadership by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, especially regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

He cannot expect to change the distribution criteria to include citizens over 65 without the infastructure in place. The expected problems of computer sites crashing, frail elderly lined up overnight, and frustrated citizens who cannot visit ill loved ones without the vaccine was sadly a foreseeable outcome. DeSantis did not reach out to all medical providers that regularly administer vaccines, such as drug stores, grocery stores with pharmacies, and walk-in clinics. These facilities regularly provide flu, shingles, tetanus and other vaccines. Some, such as Walgreens and CVS, also have drive through lanes in place.

If Americans can convert manufacturing facilities from industry to face masks and hand sanitizer, we can use all the resources available to distribute this life saving vaccine.

I am a retired RN but I will not return to work or volunteer without receiving the two-step vaccine doses. There are many seniors like me in the queue, trying to get an appointment.

Margaret Golay

Bradenton

Movie offers solution to vaccine appointment woes

The vaccine registration is not working for everybody!

Many people can’t find the site and maneuver through the buttons and refreshing process. I got to the”You’re in Line” page and continued to try and make a reservation for 1 1/2 hours. Always got “event on hold” and finally saw the date buttons showing “sold out.”

The solution is simple: The local T.V. stations should broadcast a lottery type rolling ball selection game where everyone can watch. The first group of balls are numbered 1 to 12. These represent each month. The balls are tumbled then the first one down is seen. Then 31 more balls are tumbled and the first one down is seen representing the day of the month. This “Birthdate” is the next group in line for the vaccine. People show up with a drivers license showing birthdate and age .Nothing to print off from the “Eventbrite” web site which will result in 30% success for us folks over 65.

Manatee County can calculate approximately how many residents in the county are in that birthday. Based on that,additional birthdays can be added to the queue. As more vaccine and shot locations become available, more birthdays can be added to the queue.

Want to see this in action? Watch the 2011 movie “Contagion.”It has a good ending!

Gregrory Fiore

Longboat Key

Current vaccine lottery is not civilized

Right now, people wait until a time when new vaccination appointments are available, log on, and in two minutes the system is overloaded. Many keep trying and call phones which are busy. Like most in my age group, I would love to be in that line, but perhaps we need a better system.

We do a good job with voter registration. I can check on line and see that I am registered and that my information is correct. Why not have a site where you can register for the vaccination and then pick random names when shots are available? Allow couples to register together. You would be linked to the page with available openings to choose from when your name is chosen.

That seems more civilized to me.

John Peterson

Bradenton