Manatee County’s vaccine plan ‘assures confusion, frustration’ | Letter to the editor

I discovered by “accident” that Manatee County’s health department has already opened, and closed, appointment opportunities for seniors to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. While I applaud those who were privy to this opportunity when it was available, I am a bit taken aback by the process that the county has apparently adopted, one that seems to lack transparency, equity, prioritization for those considered broadly to be more vulnerable due to underlying conditions or common sense.

In the governor’s decree to prioritize seniors for early vaccination, it seems that each county is given the discretion to approach this life-or-death responsibility however they choose, with no oversight, no guidance and and every opportunity to get it wrong. It appears that Manatee County has elected an approach that assures confusion, frustration and great regret should anyone more vulnerable not divine the proper procedure for obtaining an appointment and have the wherewithal to navigate the as yet unclear system.

Lee County was featured on BBC news for its haphazard approach to providing vaccinations to seniors. I am hoping that my county would not earn a similar fate.

John McCartney

Bradenton