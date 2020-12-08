‘The Beruff cult four’ on Manatee commission are making their boss happy | Letter to the editor

Carlos’s kids. The four deniers. The dark money four. The Trump won, I just know it four The power hungry four. The Beruff cult four. So many possible names for these four drunk-with-power commissioners. Talk about rigged elections!

Their positions were paid for by dark money, i.e, Carlos Beruff and friends. Their orders where given and they have begun paying the handlers back by attacking good employees who stand in the way.

Kevin VanOstenbridge spoke during the election about his plans for Ms. Coryea’s removal. This wasn’t a hidden agenda, he spoke of it often, these were his orders.

The Beruff/Pat Neal crew found their plants and inserted them as planned. These are their commissioners, not ours.

It is really sad to see people who have lived here for so long being brainwashed by money and the love of Trump over the problems we have locally.

Mr. VanOstenbridge showed his Trump colors during his first meeting as a commissioner by asking what options they have concerning COVID closure when Joe Biden becomes president ( he won. you know). He also was concerned about “religious freedom” ( that was for his fellow commissioner James Satcher, member of the glorious four). He is doing his best Trump/ Desantis imitation, word for word.

After getting that out of the way, the kids set up the rest of their orders with the EXPECTED call for the firing of Cheri Coryea. He made his boss smile that night.

Just wondering, can commissioners be impeached? I mean if they want the full Trump experience, let’s give them the whole kit and caboodle.

Rick Lewis

Anna Maria