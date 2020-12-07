Be an adult and make smart decisions about how you can slow COVID-19 spread | Letter to the editor

Read Next

I am sure all of us are ready for 2020 to pass. Whoever would have thought this time last year that we would be part of this worldwide pandemic.

We all have watched our friends struggling with kids not in school, isolation from friends and family, family or friends ill from COVID-19, hours cut at work, loss of a job, elderly losing their job used to supplement social security to cover food or prescription drugs, can’t afford daycare, others wondering how your going to pay car payment, mortgage, rent? This is a reality now