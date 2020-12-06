2020 has been a year of misery for man in Manatee. Don’t miss a chance to help your neighbors | Letter to the editor

I am sure all of us are ready for 2020 to pass. Whoever would have thought this time last year that we would be part of this worldwide pandemic.

We all have watched our friends struggling with kids not in school, isolation from friends and family, family or friends ill from COVID-19, hours cut at work, loss of a job, elderly losing their job used to supplement social security to cover food or prescription drugs, can’t afford daycare, others wondering how your going to pay car payment, mortgage, rent? This is a reality now

.I have communicated with many that I never would have guessed who are in dire need of help. Manatee County citizens care and now is the time to show it. Call that friend or acquaintance and ask them what they need, offer to help with light bill, gas, groceries, cutting their lawn if you noticed the lawn service comes no more. It’s the little things that make a difference.

There is help from federal CARES Act for some of the issues where you can call Manatee Counties, 311. Ask where you can send contributions for food drives, animal food for those getting ready to turn their animal in because they can’t afford to feed family and pets, help with utilities, medicine, etc. If you can help someone personally, now is the time.

You can make a difference in someone’s life during a terrible time for all.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carol Whitmore, commissioner

Manatee County Board of County Commissioners

Holmes Beach