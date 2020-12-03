Manatee School Board must avoid silencing its critics | Letter to the editor

This is in response to the article about the school board considering new limits on public comments, Bradenton Herald, Dec. 3, 2020.

To the Rev Golden: sir, you ran for and were elected to public office. Surely you knew what that would entail, both to you personally as well as professionally. This is the United States of America, where every person has the right under the First Amendment to the Constitution to speak freely without fear of reprisal. The school board serves at the pleasure of the tax-paying citizens, and as such, there is no place for thin-skinned individuals.

The policy that is in place at present is sufficient and can withstand the legal challenges. What you are proposing is to censor the right of citizens to voice displeasure with the board’s choices and directions. This will greatly impact our schools and the students they serve.

I am truly sorry if you feel offended regarding a personal remark directed to yourself, but such is the nature of politics. It is no different at the local level or if you are the leader of the free world. We the people have the right to be heard on matters that pertain to where and how our tax dollars are spent.

I do agree that it should be done in a respectful manner, free of profanity or other slurs. the best way to avoid this discourse is to act in a responsible manner toward all men. We, too, deserve your respect. Don’t silence the very people who elected you.

Sandra Lahay

Bradenton