Manatee commissioners care only about the developers who elected them | Letter to the editor

Regarding Commissioner Kevin Van Osterbridge’s opinion piece in the Bradenton Herald, Dec. 2, 2020.

Sir, it is patently obvious that you, as well as your fellow commissioners Baugh, Kruse and Satcher, are acolytes of another individual who thinks business acumen is the way to conduct county government. You were elected by the people and I’m sure you plan to honor the concerns of those who got you elected. However, the people you claim you want to serve are the big developers who got you elected, so your statements about transparency and giving back to the people seems disingenuous at best.

Transparency? Is that what occurred at the commission meeting where the subject of termination of the county administrator was not even an agenda item? Is that why you and your fellow commissioners met behind closed doors to put a plan in action? Your statement touting your business acumen and being put off by RINOs speaks volumes.

If I sound like a liberal who is fed up with developer money doing everything, from pushing changes to the municipal codes to ignoring environmental concerns, then I am happy to wear that title. I think I speak for many when I say that I am over being silent while you and your cronies on the commission choose to line the pockets of your developer pals.

I guess compassion, common sense and good government cannot co-exist in Manatee County and I will support the commissioners who understand this, even if I’m not in their district.

Paula Clark

Bradenton