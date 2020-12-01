Life on Anna Maria Island used to be better | Letter to the editor

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge claims to be a third-generation Floridian. Obviously, neither he nor his family has ever set foot on Anna Maria Island, let alone know anything about those who live here.

Historically, people who have come to live on AMI did so precisely because it was not a “destination location.” It was a residential community with a safe and sane balance of full-time residents (homeowners and annual renters), long-term snowbirds, small motels, day trippers and short-term visitors, and plenty of businesses and restaurants. Middle class folks could afford to rent or buy a home and live comfortably. The elementary school was full of Island kids; we had trick-or-treaters. There were two to four people in a home/duplex with 1 or 2 cars. There were thriving community groups devoted to establishing and maintaining community services like a historical society and museum, art galleries, a PTO, a theater group, a choir, an orchestra, a food bank, a library, newspapers, social clubs — things a small town, not a resort, offers. People inherited or “found” their AMI home through family or friends, not a marketing campaign.

People new to AMI may not realize that until just a few years ago, AMI did NOT have: Investors interested only in building oversized houses crammed with eight to 20+ people with four to eight cars filling driveways, streets and parking spaces; VRBO; irresponsible state and county tourism marketing; social media hype; massive beach traffic due to over-development off Island – all colluding to cause the unprecedented competition for parking spaces and lack of affordable housing on AMI. Locals want more folks to move here!

Mr. Commissioner, please visit the AMI Historical Society Museum. Learn about the history of this fragile barrier island you are duty-bound to serve and protect.

Nancy Rae Deal

Holmes Beach